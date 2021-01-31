You are the owner of this article.
SC nears 400,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, 5 million tests completed

DHEC logs 2,649 new cases, 23 deaths

COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing in Lab (copy)

A note on one of the testing instruments lets lab workers at the Medical University of South Carolina know the instrument is ready, empty, sanitized and prepped for COVID-19 test samples to be processed. File/Sarah Pack/MUSC/Provided

 Sarah Pack/MUSC

South Carolina neared 400,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, with more than 2,600 new cases logged.

Almost 5 million tests for the virus have been conducted across the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A high percentage of those tests have been coming back positive during recent months. Over the past week, nearly 25 percent of tests confirmed cases of the virus.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,649.

Total cases in S.C.: 396,712 confirmed, 46,674 probable.

New deaths reported: 23 confirmed, six probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 6,355 confirmed, 687 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 78 percent.

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 24.9 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 37th as of Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Hardest-hit areas 

The three counties with the highest level of cases for their populations are Pickens and Greenville in the Upstate and Dillon County in the Pee Dee, according to DHEC.

What about the tri-county? 

Charleston County announced 179 new cases on Sunday, while Berkeley counted 95 and Dorchester saw 67.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,841 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 413 were in the ICU and 261 were using ventilators.

What do the experts say? 

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

