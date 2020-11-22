SC nears 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases as Thanksgiving holiday approaches

South Carolina began approaching 200,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, with confirmed deaths related to the virus nearing 4,000.

More than 2.5 million tests have been conducted for the virus across the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A high percentage of tests are coming back positive. For Sunday's report, 12.7 percent of 8,394 tests confirmed cases of the virus.

Health officials have raised concerns that the holiday season, including Thanksgiving later this week, will increase community spread as more people travel and gather together. DHEC and other public health agencies advise small or virtual gatherings with members of the same household, along with keeping gatherings outside and social distancing.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,066, which is 575 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 193,787, plus 12,508 probable cases

New deaths reported: 9

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,982 confirmed, 301 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,521,063

Hospitalized patients: 809

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 13.9 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Sunday were Greenville, 166; Spartanburg, 141; and Richland, 91.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County reported 55 new cases, Berkeley logged 26 and Dorchester reported 16.

Deaths

Of the nine new deaths that DHEC reported on Sunday, one was a middle-aged patient aged 35 to 64. The rest were elderly patients 65 or older.

They lived in Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Chester, Fairfield, Greenville and Lexington counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 809 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, 201 were in intensive care and 93 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.