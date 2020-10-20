SC nears 160,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus

South Carolina reported more than 660 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Out of 4,952 test results reported to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for the day's report, 13.4 percent were positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, nearly 160,000 cases of the coronavirus and 3,500 related deaths have been confirmed by state health officials.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 666, which is 322 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 158,747

New deaths reported: 25

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,475 confirmed, 221 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 1,780,885

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 11.5 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Tuesday were Horry, 82; Greenville, 80; and Richland, 57.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 27 new cases, Berkeley had 21 and Dorchester had 15.

Two more Dorchester County residents have died after contracting the virus, DHEC officials said Monday.

Deaths

Of the 25 new deaths, 18 were elderly patients aged 65 and older, while seven were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64.

They lived in Anderson, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Greenville, Horry, Laurens, Lexington, Newberry, Pickens, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union and Williamsburg counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC said Tuesday that hospitalization data are currently "incomplete and incorrect" as hospitals adjust to reporting changes for the federal TeleTracking system. They expect the issues to be resolved Wednesday.

On Monday, DHEC had reported 697 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, with 182 in intensive care and 92 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 135 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 313 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.