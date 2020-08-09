SC nears 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,000 reported deaths

Five months after South Carolina began reporting confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the state is nearing 100,000 confirmed cases and 2,000 related deaths.

More than 840,000 people in the state have been tested for the virus as of Sunday. The percent of people testing positive daily for the virus continues to be high, though daily totals of confirmed cases have not been as high as in previous weeks.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a new campaign Saturday entitled Fight The Spread. The agency continues to ask residents to wear masks and avoid being near other people.

With continued community spread and increased testing, authorities said they expect to log 101,276 cases by week's end.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,011

Total number of cases in S.C.: 99,713, plus 722 probable cases

Number of new deaths reported: 18

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,949, plus 82 probable deaths

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,378

Percent of tests that were positive: 12.9 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 843,241

Which areas are hardest hit?

Charleston County led the state in new cases on Sunday with 105 positive tests. Greenville County logged 97 and Richland County reported 82.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to the 105 new cases counted in Charleston County on Sunday, Dorchester reported 40 new cases and Berkeley logged 26.

Deaths

Of the 18 confirmed deaths, six were 35 to 64 years old and 12 were 65 or older.

Authorities are investigating to determine whether seven more new deaths were COVID-19 related.

The deceased had resided in Anderson, Beaufort, Calhoun, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lee, Newberry, Richland and Sumter counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported that 1,378 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Sunday. Of these, 219 were on ventilators. DHEC didn't report how many were in intensive care.

What do experts say?

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.