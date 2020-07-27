SC nears 1,500 coronavirus deaths, state of emergency still in place

South Carolina again reported a double-digit number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, though data on how many patients are currently hospitalized is still not available.

The state is nearing 1,500 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19.

Among the hardest-hit patient segment are seniors in long-term care facilities. In the state Department of Health and Environmental Control's latest report on these facilities, it showed that 557 patients and caregivers had died of COVID-19, a full 38 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.

On Sunday night, Gov. Henry McMaster issued his 10th 15-day state of emergency declaration. Bans still remain in place for nightclubs, movie theaters, arenas and stadiums.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,226

Total number of cases in S.C.: 82,071

Number of new deaths reported: 17

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,452

Number of hospitalized patients: Officials have paused reports on hospital crowding and resource use, saying the new federal tracking system isn’t comprehensive enough to cite.

Percent of tests that were positive: 14.6 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 711,726

Which areas are hardest hit?

Greenville County reported 121 new cases, while Charleston County logged 115 and Beaufort County reported 110.

What’s happening in the tri-county?

In addition to Charleston County's 115 new cases, Berkeley County recorded 37 cases and Dorchester County logged 31.

Deaths

Of the newly reported deaths, 14 were 65 or older and lived in Anderson, Calhoun, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Horry, Jasper, Lexington and Pickens counties. Three were 35 to 64 and resided in Chester, Colleton and Darlington counties.

Hospitalizations

After briefly resuming reports of hospital usage data including beds, ICU beds and ventilators, DHEC again paused its announcements of the numbers. The department said the information, which is provided by hospitals and then reported through a federal tracking system, has been inaccurate. Officials will begin reporting the data once the numbers can be independently verified.

How many cases have been found in long-term care facilities?

There are 4,432 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 2,824 residents and 1,608 staff workers, according to DHEC data released Friday. That's a 12 percent increase in cases from the previous report.

So far, 550 residents and seven workers have died from the virus, a mortality rate of nearly 13 percent. They account for about 38 percent of deaths in the state, the data shows.

One nursing home, Pruitt Health in Ridgeway, has had 18 deaths from COVID-19. Sandpiper Rehab/Nursing, a residential care facility in Mount Pleasant, has had 17 deaths.

The virus has been found in 277 facilities.

What do experts say?

As case numbers and deaths continue to rise around the state, officials continue to issue dire warnings on what will happen if the public does not adopt widespread precautions like mask-wearing and social distancing.

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.

Cleve O'Quinn contributed to this report.