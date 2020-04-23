SC National Guard soldiers are fighting the coronavirus, tornadoes and overseas terrorists

South Carolina's National Guardsmen are busy.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Henry McMaster has deployed about 600 National and State Guard personnel. They've distributed medical supplies, surveyed rural hospitals as health care centers for COVID-19 patients and, amid the worst tornadoes in 30 years, provided security and surveyed damage from storms.

One South Carolina unit that was deployed to help fight terrorists overseas is stuck in harm's way longer than expected because of the global pandemic.

The Pentagon issued a strict travel advisory telling units to "stop movement both internationally and domestically" until at least June 30.

This leaves roughly 40 members of the 751st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, out of Newberry, in the Middle East for the foreseeable future.

Their deployment was supposed to last approximately nine months and they were scheduled to return around July.

"While I understand the impact this has on our troops and their families, this is a necessary measure to keep our people safe and our military ready to act," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said after initiating the order in March.

South Carolina's National Guard has had no shortage of work, and it's not clear when an end will be in sight.

“I haven’t seen anything quite like this,” said Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina's National Guard. “Nothing has evolved like our response to COVID-19."

Operation Spartan Shield

After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Department of Defense started leaning heavily on state National Guard units. Their increased use is the most deployments and use the stateside units have had since World War II.

South Carolina is no exception. At the beginning of the year, as political tensions began to rise with Iran, the S.C. National Guard confirmed there were roughly 300 soldiers stationed in the Middle East.

One unit deployed there was the 751st.

In July, the unit deployed to the Middle East. Its exact locations are not made public due to operational security.

Soldiers are providing "range operations, dining facility operations, billets management" and more, said Capt. Jessica Donnelly, a spokeswoman for the S.C. National Guard.

They are supporting Operation Spartan Shield, a mission that has been ongoing since 2012. The unit was supposed to be in theater only nine months and they were slated to return this summer. It may be longer now because of the coronavirus.

"We're still working out details of their return," McCarthy said. "We're in contact with their families. It's obviously not a situation we want to see out service members and their families go through."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

While these deployments are helpful to national security measures, they have been scrutinized by the Government Accountability Office, the internal watchdog for many Washington, D.C., agencies.

A 2004 report by the GAO warned that in times of domestic crisis, necessary resources for states may be in foreign countries.

"Since September 11, the Guard has been performing several unanticipated homeland missions, such as flying patrols over U.S. cities and guarding critical infrastructure," the GAO report states. "However, states have concerns about the preparedness and availability of Guard forces for domestic needs and natural disasters while overseas deployments continue at a high pace."

Now, the National Guard faces one of its largest domestic missions with the pandemic.

Pandemic and tornado front lines

As of this week, there are more than 11,400 Guard troops mobilized by state governors to help with COVID-19 missions.

South Carolina is one of many states under Title 32 status, meaning the federal government will foot the bill for COIVD-19 responses. The Guardsmen's tasks have been extensive in the Palmetto State.

They have helped deliver hundreds of pallets of personal protective equipment for first responders. They have been conducting preliminary health screenings at pop-up testing sites, military bases and National Guard facilities throughout the state. They have been surveying rural hospitals throughout the state as potential triage sites if the pandemic worsens.

Across the nation, there was initial concern that National Guard service members would be at risk of exposure to the virus during their missions. Initially, Title 32 was only enacted for 30 days, just one day shy of allowing National Guardsman to apply for federal benefits such as TRICARE, a military health care plan.

Retired Brig. Gen. J. Roy Robinson, president of the National Guard Association, said while basic health care could be available from bases, it doesn't give much needed access to Guardsmen for a variety in service.

"Guard soldiers and airmen could go to military treatment facilities if they are hurt or fear they are infected with the coronavirus, but most are not serving near such a facility,” he said in a statement.

“Only TRICARE enables them to go to local doctors and hospitals without using their private insurance or digging into their pockets.”

Early this month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order extending Title 32 status to 31 days, meaning Guardsmen can get a housing allowance and medical coverage while fighting the virus.

"That extra day gives the soldiers TRICARE Prime throughout the duration of the orders for themselves and their eligible family members, as well as allowance for housing and subsistence, and they will accrue leave," Donnelly said.

A state-level deployment was also issued two weeks ago to combat a series of tornadoes that slammed the state.

Guard soldiers took to the skies to survey damage in helicopters. They directed traffic in neighborhoods in the Upstate. They provided security for buildings that were badly damaged.

“Americans should know the National Guard has their backs throughout this crisis. We’re in this together, and we’ll get through this together," said Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau.