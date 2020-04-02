SC National Guard eyeing vacant rural hospitals to battle 'unknowns' of the coronavirus

Gov. Henry McMaster deployed 150 members of the S.C. National Guard in response to the novel coronavirus to distribute health equipment to numerous hospitals.

But there are 10,000 more Army and Air Force guardsman at the governor's disposal, and he's seeking federal funding and looking at even more missions that could expand their role during the pandemic in the Palmetto State.

After being activated by McMaster last week, the state Guard has been eyeing vacated rural hospitals and inspecting them to see if they're usable if the COVID-19 outbreak rapidly expands.

While no final options have been selected, county administrators and politicians in Barnwell, Fairfield and Marlboro counties have sent requests to the state for their vacated hospitals to be used in a time of crisis.

The Barnwell hospital closed in January 2016, and its owners went into bankruptcy. It was a 53-bed hospital. The Fairfield County hospital in Winnsboro closed in December 2018. Marlboro Park Hospital in Bennettsville closed in spring 2015 when McLeod Health consolidated services at Chesterfield General Hospital in Cheraw.

Jessica Donnelly, a spokeswoman for the S.C. National Guard, said no locations have been selected as of Thursday and that they're still looking at facilities.

“We’re trying to be sure that any auxiliary help we can get to hospitals, in case they need it, will be available,” McMaster told members of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce last month.

McMaster has a huge resource in the National Guard. South Carolina has more than 10,000 Army and Air Force guardsman in the state and more than 80 facilities with military equipment, Donnelly said.

The National Guard is a strong political tool for governors, a way to show strength and action for tackling crises. And the possibility of the role expanding in South Carolina is probable.

President Donald Trump has deployed National Guard units in 10 states, two territories and the District of Columbia under Title 32, which means the federal government picks up the tab for the missions in the interest of tackling a public health emergency.

McMaster has asked for Title 32 funding through the adjutant general and S.C. Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson. At least 27 other states have applied for the funding.

“This authorization enables (governors') timely use of the National Guard to save lives and protect public health and safety," Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a March 27 letter to each governor. “The men and women of the National Guard are Citizen-Soldiers who stand ready to serve their communities as we fight COVID-19.”

As of Thursday, the Guard is under a state-funded deployment.

South Carolina was one of the last states to deploy the National Guard. As of Thursday, it still is one of the few holdout states in the South to not declare a mandatory stay-at-home order.

More than 17,000 guardsman have been deployed nationwide with a variety of missions, according to numbers Thursday.

The Florida National Guard deployed nearly 2,000 soldiers and have conducted more than 4,000 COVID-19 tests throughout the Sunshine State. The New York National Guard has 2,750 personnel helping with supply delivery and drive-thru testing. West Virginia has 400 guardsman doing data analysis of positive patients.

The National Guard is also trying to dispel rumors about a national lockdown. While McMaster's emergency order does give him the ability to use police authority to break-up groups of three or more seen around the state, it's not a likely event at the moment.

“There is no discussion, there is no plan to use the National Guard ... to do quarantine or enforce shelter-in-place operations,” National Guard bureau chief Air Force Gen. Joe Lengyel told reporters last week. “Once again, no plan to use the National Guard in any sort of large-scale lockdown capacity of the United States.”

As the Palmetto State has been gripped by the coronavirus, many officials are quick to compare the pandemic to a natural disaster — namely, a hurricane battering the coast.

But the spread of this virus, one that is killing thousands worldwide, operates in the reverse. The public can forecast when a hurricane will hit and that it will, eventually, subside. There is no build-up to the coronavirus. It suddenly appears and gradually spreads.

"A hurricane, you can project and track," Donnelly said. "But this one has so many unknowns, it's hard to predict anything."

Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.