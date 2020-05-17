SC National Guard acquires new technology to disinfect N95 masks amid coronavirus outbreak

As worries about shortages of N95 respirator masks spread during the coronavirus outbreak, the S.C. National Guard acquired technology that could be necessary if the problem worsens in the Palmetto State.

On May 5, the S.C. National Guard's McCrady Training Center in Columbia was delivered a piece of technology that has the capability to decontaminate 80,000 masks every single day.

The Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System has been at the center of the Department of Defense's coronavirus response strategy. Last month, the Pentagon awarded a $415 million contract for 60 of the units to be deployed to facilities across the nation.

"I remain extremely proud of the selfless efforts of Department of Defense personnel who continue to do everything they can to help provide medical masks, test kits, medicine and meals to support America's military, medical, emergency services and law enforcement professionals who are on the front lines and need them most," Under Secretary of Defense Ellen Lord said in a statement.

South Carolina was one of the 60 recipients.

The technology was created by Laurie and Kevin Hommema from Columbus, Ohio.

Kevin is an engineer at the nonprofit Battelle Memorial Institute, and Laurie is a family physician. As the coronavirus began emerging, she was worried about the diminishing supply of N95s. Her husband recalled research that said they could be cleaned.

They got to work making a prototype for a decontamination system.

On March 29, two weeks after Laurie and Kevin made the realization, the Food and Drug Administration granted Battelle emergency authorization to deploy the sanitation machines to sites around the country.

The masks are steeped in concentrated hydrogen peroxide vapor inside a shipping container. The process takes about 2½ hours.

The technology has yet to be used since arriving in the Palmetto State, according to the S.C. National Guard, because it is still being set up.

"As of right now, there are currently no missions being conducted with the Critical Care Decontamination System at McCrady Training Center," said Capt. Jessica Donnelly, the S.C. National Guard spokeswoman. "The CCDS was delivered to McCrady and is currently being set up in preparation for if there is a need for support for PPE decontamination, but nothing is currently scheduled."

There is a need for more personal protective equipment in South Carolina.

Last week, about 30 VA health care workers and supporters in Columbia gathered outside Dorn VA Medical Center decrying a shortage of personal protective equipment and lack of hazard pay for staff.

Brian Symmes, a spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster, said the technology is another example of how the state is trying to keep ahead of the virus' effects.

"This is just one of the many ways South Carolina is prepared to battle the coronavirus," he said.