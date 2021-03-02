SC metro areas seeing among the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the US

Though new positive tests showing COVID-19 continue to decline in South Carolina and the rest of the country, a handful of the Palmetto State's metro areas are on top of a national list from The New York Times that evaluates how many new cases are being reported to health officials.
Five of the top 20 metro areas seeing the most cases on average in the last two weeks are in South Carolina, according to The Times' report. Those cities include Spartanburg and Columbia, which are both ahead of the New York City area, as well as Greenville, Orangeburg and Myrtle Beach.
Statewide numbers
New cases reported: 496 confirmed, 96 probable.
Total cases in S.C.: 445,523 confirmed, 73,300 probable.
Percent positive: 4.6 percent.
New deaths reported: 13 confirmed, one probable.
Total deaths in S.C.: 7,606 confirmed, 970 probable.
Percent of ICU beds filled: 71 percent.
How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?
43rd as of March 1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hardest-hit areas
In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (67), Horry County (54) and Charleston County (37) saw the highest totals.
What about the tri-county?
Charleston County had 37 new cases on March 2, while Berkeley County counted 18 and Dorchester County had 13.
Deaths
One of the new confirmed deaths reported was in a person age 35 to 64, and the remaining 12 were patients age 65 and older.
Hospitalizations
Of the 706 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of on March 2, 190 were in the ICU and 86 were using ventilators.
What do experts say?
While discussing the expansion of access to vaccines in South Carolina, the new director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said he was just as likely to take a dose made by Johnson & Johnson as he would be to take one manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna.
Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines are reported at about 95 percent efficacy.
Johnson & Johnson's is 85 percent effective, and was authorized for distribution Feb. 27. In South Carolina, 41,000 doses of the new vaccine, which is given in just one dose, are expected to arrive by the end of this week.
Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC's director, said no one in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine study group died, and it is highly protective against serious illness.
"That's darn good," he said.