SC Medicaid virtual care rules leave many without mental health care during coronavirus

Counselors who treat clients on the state's low-income Medicaid program say rules released during the coronavirus pandemic have meant they can't provide their usual care, leaving people without a support network in a time of elevated stress.

Guidelines put in place by the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services allow counselors to be paid for "check-ins" with their clients three times a month. And counselors who operate under a supervisor can't be reimbursed at all.

With orders to stay home, many have not been able to see their counselors in person as usual. So public and private insurers have had to pivot and cover more virtual health care as a result, a move many across the industry have been resisting for years.

The state's Medicaid program has not followed suit, said Jeremy Henderson-Teelucksingh, a master's-level counselor at local Changes Counseling Center. Henderson-Teelucksingh said nearly all of his clients are covered by Medicaid. He specializes in treating people with a history of trauma. But because he has a supervisor, Henderson-Teelucksingh has no way of seeing patients online.

"We have the choice to bring them into the office or do nothing," he said. "Our ethics as counselors is that we do not abandon our clients."

Henderson-Teelucksingh began a petition Thursday on Change.org asking Gov. Henry McMaster to expand Medicaid's coverage of telehealth. The petition had more than 400 signatures by Friday afternoon.

The agency's first priority amid the coronavirus outbreak has been to secure care for Medicaid members who become sick with the virus, and addressing other urgent needs, a spokesman said in a statement.

The agency updated its telehealth policies on March 19, creating flexibility for some providers.

He stressed that current coverage policies for Medicaid beneficiaries haven't been restricted.

“During this unprecedented interruption to the nation’s healthcare delivery system, SCDHHS and payers across the nation are working to rapidly produce clinical guidelines for all health care provider disciplines and patients’ clinical needs," agency Director Joshua Baker said in a statement.

Additional policies will be released in the coming days, Baker said, that will "give every provider and facility type clear and useable direction on how to provide clinically appropriate services to beneficiaries during this period of social distancing.”

In a bulletin to all providers Tuesday, the agency acknowledged "many practices may see service interruptions and decreases in utilization."

Brooke Dooley, owner of Charleston Counseling Center, has seen disruptions to her practice of 50 clinicians. She pointed out Medicaid covers mostly children and teenagers in South Carolina.

At her practice, associates see many children and teens. The associates are not allowed to bill Medicaid for online counseling during the health crisis.

"They're in an extremely stressful situation," Dooley said of the young clients. "They're living in precarious situations and are under stress."

At least 200 of these associates are licensed in the Charleston area, according to records from the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

Bill Lindsey, executive director of NAMI South Carolina, a top mental health advocacy group, said calls to the hotline have increased during the coronavirus pandemic, though not dramatically.

Anyone with a mental illness will struggle with isolation, Lindsey said.

"There's a huge need to connect," he said. "It adds to some anxiety and tension."

The S.C. Department of Mental Health — the largest single provider of mental health care in the state — is providing telehealth services without "any certainty that it will be reimbursed by Medicaid" or other insurers, department Director Mark Binkley said in a statement. The agency's primary concern is getting people the care they need, he added, and telehealth is necessary during this crisis.

Suzanne Veilleux, a Ph.D.-level psychologist, said the coverage barrier has meant she still needs to hold her counseling sessions in person, which raises concerns of possible infection.

"We're both taking risks," she said.

Veilleux has a half-dozen patients covered by Medicaid.

Joset Rosado, a social worker, runs an independent counseling practice in Summerville serving mainly Spanish-speaking people. Nearly half of her clients have Medicaid coverage.

She said she has been pushing for a change in the policy for the last two weeks "with no result."

The state Medicaid agency has been unclear about what will be covered, Rosado said, and will not begin accepting claims until April 1. Rosado said her practice is on shaky financial ground without the ability to bill to Medicaid. The public insurance program should "do the right thing" and take cues from private insurance and Medicare, she said.

"I can't wrap my head around why Medicaid can't do the same," Rosado said.