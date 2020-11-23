SC marks another day of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

South Carolina continued to see more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases reported daily on Monday.

During the previous week, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control logged an increase in new daily cases. After months of new cases staying well below 1,000, recent reports are more similar to numbers seen in the summer and spring months.

For Monday's report, out of 10,217 tests conducted for the virus, 10.7 percent were positive.

Health officials worry that community spread could worsen in coming weeks as residents travel for the holidays and attend gatherings.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Medical University of South Carolina President David Cole and City Councilman Robert Mitchell urged caution entering the holiday season at a Monday afternoon press conference outside Charleston City Hall.

“Yes, there’s great reports about a vaccine coming. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not there yet,” Tecklenburg said. “We need to continue to be safe. It’s not time yet to let up by any means.”

Although promising news about vaccine trials has been released over the past months, health officials caution that widespread availability of vaccines is months away. Essential workers, first responders, then the elderly and at-risk populations will be prioritized, MUSC's Dr. Patrick Flume told reporters Monday.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Tecklenburg noted Gov. Henry McMaster’s advice to “test before the turkey” — meaning to get a coronavirus test before gathering to eat the traditional turkey dinner — but Tecklenburg added his own quip: “Think before thanks.”

He urged residents to think about how they would safely space people out to enjoy Thanksgiving or, if the weather is nice, consider eating outdoors, wear a mask when you are close to other people and be vigilant about your hygiene.

Cole noted that the hospital had 20 COVID-19 patients at MUSC on Monday.

Mitchell, who represents residents on the East Side and a portion of King Street, noted the number of people who do not wear masks on King Street, and warned that if people don’t wear masks the City Council may “have to make some drastic decisions.”

Currently, the city ordinance is written so that non-mask-wearers do not have to be warned before they are cited. Citations range from $100 for the first infraction to $500 for the third. To date, the city has issued 80 tickets citywide.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,095, which is 593 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 194,902, plus 12,650 probable cases

New deaths reported: 5

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,987 confirmed, 301 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,545,046

Hospitalized patients: 844

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 13.4 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Monday were Greenville, 187; Richland, 103; and York, 86.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County reported 75 new cases, Berkeley logged 16 and Dorchester reported 19.

On Monday, DHEC reported that another Charleston resident had died after contracting COVID-19.

Deaths

Of the five new deaths reported, two were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64. Three were elderly patients 65 or older.

They lived in Aiken, Charleston, Richland and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 844 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, 216 were in intensive care and 92 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.

Mikaela Porter contributed to this report.