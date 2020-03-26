SC manufacturers stepping up in fight against coronavirus

South Carolina manufacturers and residents are responding to the call to fight COVID-19 with donations of protective equipment and the offer to help make parts for ventilators and other vital medical equipment.

"We are incredibly humbled by the tremendous support we have received for this critical effort," Pam Maxwell, chief nursing officer with Tidelands Health, said in a statement. "The challenge is great, and we are hoping more people and businesses will agree to help in the coming days."

Tidelands on Tuesday issued an appeal for help sewing new elastic bands on N95 medical respirators. In just two days, 2,000 S.C. residents volunteered to sew new bands on the respirators, and Phenix Engineered Textiles in Landrum volunteered to donate enough elastic to retrofit 20,000 respirators.

"We’re so glad to be able to step up and help health care providers in our home state of South Carolina," said Rod Grandy, the textile firm's CEO. "We’re proud to do our part to protect the people of our state."

The state Commerce Department and the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance have helped to recruit nearly 40 businesses statewide offering to make surgical masks, gowns, face guards and component parts for personal protective equipment.

"They have requested companies that have critical supplies to please come to the forefront and offer to do what they can — things like masks and ventilators," said Barry Jurs, economic development director for Berkeley County. "They've also asked for companies that have the capacity and are willing to retool or change their operation to fill some of these supply voids to please get into the conversation."

Some of those companies are in the Charleston area, although they have not yet started production.

"We are looking to manufacture any products that we can, that will be helpful for our medical community," said Carrie Bovender, president of Grand Forest in Summerville, which makes protective gear for the forest industry.

"Until we get a firm hold on supply of raw materials, we will not know exactly what products we can produce," Bovender said.

Jackson Burnett, president of Vapor Apparel in Hanahan, said the company is "making people aware of materials we have that could potentially work for masks, but do not have any production or products that we are working on."

And Brackish Bow Ties, which makes handmade men's and women's accessories, said it is using excess fabric to make masks for hospitals that are accepting homemade masks.

"This business environment has impacted us like everyone else," said Jessica Gibaldo, chief financial and operating officer, adding that the effort is meant to "employ our underutilized sewers and to try do something positive in this effort to combat coronavirus."

The S.C. Manufacturers Alliance, a lobbying group, is working with the South Carolina Hospital Association to connect the dots between medical needs and manufacturers that can help meet those needs.

For instance, a distillery in Edgefield told the alliance this week it can use its facility to make hand sanitizer.

Textile companies are producing fabric for hospital gowns and masks and then sending that fabric to cut-and-sew operations. One example is Fibertex Nonwovens in Gray Court near Greenville. It is running trials for a product that can be used to make face masks.

Although President Donald Trump has urged automobile manufacturers to shift production from vehicles to ventilators to help fight the coronavirus, such a switch isn't easy or quick.

None of the South Carolina vehicle manufacturers have said they will start producing ventilator parts, although the Food and Drug Administration has given permission to the industry to do just that.

A few other U.S. car plants have said they will partner with medical-device firms to make parts for ventilators, but it's not clear how quickly that will happen.

Bobby Hitt, secretary of the state Commerce Department, said such work is best suited for smaller machine shops that make a variety of metal parts and can more quickly shift production.

A few machine shops in the state have agreed to make ventilator parts, Hitt said, although the parts will probably have to be sent out of state to other companies building the ventilators. He did not name the businesses.

"First the company has to get the specs and then build a supply chain," Hitt said. "It takes a little bit of time, and we haven't been at it long."

Tidelands, which has four hospitals in the Georgetown area, issued its appeal due to a shortage of the N95 respirators that hospital systems across the state need for medical procedures such as intubating patients. Tidelands had hundreds of never-used respirators in storage from a previous public health emergency but the elastic straps had become brittle over time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it's acceptable to use older but never-used N95s, and the retrofitted units will be clinically inspected and disinfected before use.

"Manufacturers want to do their part to help during this difficult time," said Sara Hazard, president and CEO of the manufacturing alliance. "We have not seen the private sector mobilize like this since World War II. It's a really interesting time to watch as manufacturers are stepping up to help South Carolina and their nation."