SC Lowcountry beaches open for business, but crowding varies between towns

On the first Saturday that each of three Charleston-area beach towns were reopened to outsiders, visitors flocked to enjoy a day on the sand.

Some city officials were glad to have a dry run for Memorial Day weekend, but traffic was a widespread problem and Isle of Palms reported trouble maintaining coronavirus safety measures.

"We're overwhelmed," Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll told The Post and Courier. "Our police can't keep up with it, our residents are up in arms, there's nobody social distancing."

Traffic has been a nightmare, according to Carroll, and the city was forced to reopen the parking spaces they'd closed in hopes of keeping the beaches below peak capacity.

He said he'll ask the city's ways and means committee to add a discussion about doubling parking fines to their Tuesday agenda.

It's the busiest day the Isle of Palms native recalled ever being exposed to, he said, with crowding to rival July 4. He urged visitors from across the tricounty area to note the beach can't accommodate everyone at once.

South below Charleston Harbor, Folly Beach was also being overrun with traffic Saturday as drivers sat bumper-to-bumper as far inland as Battery Island Drive.

While the roads were crowded, Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said beach-goers had generally been respectful of social distancing guidelines.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Police there were busier writing tickets for the drivers who've left tires on the pavement and blocked bike lanes near the boat landing, he reported.

"We're just doing the best we can do," Goodwin said. "It's good to know what to expect for (Memorial Day) weekend."

The city, which briefly reopened earlier before a slew of visitors prompted Folly to close again a few hours after lifting restrictions, likely won't discuss another change until its June meeting, according to Goodwin.

On Sullivan's Island, Mayor Patrick O'Neill said most visitors respected the town's ban on coolers, chairs and umbrellas. Officers enforcing the rules reported most violators just weren't aware of the restrictions, and complied without complaint.

"We're trying to be out there so we can nip things in the bud nicely," O'Neill said. "It's busy but manageable."

He hopes visitors planning their Memorial Day weekends take the crowding into account.

"My concern is that everybody is going to try to make up for lost time on the beach," he said. "It'll still be there later though," and that "stuck in traffic is not the way to spend the holiday."