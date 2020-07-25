SC logs record-breaking coronavirus death count as officials again pause hospital data

South Carolina logged a record 74 deaths among coronavirus patients on Saturday, as hospitals across the state grapple with a new reporting system and officials ramp up testing.
The new peak in reported deaths came on the first day in weeks that the Palmetto State has counted fewer than 1,400 new confirmed cases. Through mid-July, new case counts per day have hovered between 1,300 and 1,900, even as officials log a swell in fatalities.
The newly reported deaths, some of them from late June and early July, have for the first time shown more than 40 deaths per day. At least 46 COVID-19 patients died on Tuesday, the new numbers show.
The state may soon see an increase in positive tests, as officials planned 27 new mobile testing sites through mid-August as well as 120 more permanent testing sites.
Statewide numbers
Number of new cases reported: 1,368
Total number of cases in S.C.: 79,674
Number of new deaths reported: 74, plus eight probable deaths
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,412, plus 53 probable deaths
Number of hospitalized patients: Officials have again paused reports on hospital crowding and resource use, saying the new federal tracking system isn't comprehensive enough to cite.
Percent of tests that were positive: 19 percent
Total number of tests in S.C.: 690,650
Which areas are hardest hit?
Charleston County again led the state, with 143 new cases reported on Saturday. Greenville County logged 126 and Richland County tallied 105.
What's happening in the tri-county?
In addition to Charleston County's 143 new cases, 67 Berkeley County residents tested positive and 49 people from Dorchester County.
Officials counted at least 18 deaths in tri-county area on Saturday, including six Berkeley residents, nine from Charleston and three from Dorchester. Authorities are working to confirm whether five more area residents who died had been suffering from COVID-19.
Deaths
Of the 74 deaths reported Saturday, 13 were patients between 35 and 64 years old. The rest were over 65, according to DHEC.
The toll includes South Carolinians from Abbeville, Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dorchester, Edgefield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, Oconee, Orangeburg, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter and York counties.
Hospitalizations
After briefly resuming reports of hospital data including beds, ICU beds and ventilators, DHEC again paused its announcements of the numbers. The department said the information, which is provided by hospitals and then reported through a federal tracking system, has been inaccurate. Officials will begin reporting the data once the numbers can be independently verified.
What do experts say?
As case numbers and deaths continue to rise around the state, officials continue to issue dire warnings on what will happen if the public does not adopt widespread precautions like mask wearing and social distancing.
DHEC officials said they are working with their community partners to set up mobile testing clinics.
There are 102 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 and 214 permanent testing sites.
For more information about where and how to get tested, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.