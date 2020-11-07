SC logs over 1,600 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since July

South Carolina announced 1,639 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily tally since the state's summer peak.

It's the most new cases per day that the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has processed since July 30, according to records maintained by The Post and Courier.

The highest daily announcement came in mid-July, when DHEC logged 2,325 new cases.

While both cases and deaths have dipped since the summer, health experts have long warned that fall, with reopened schools and holiday traveling, could rekindle the spread.

Much of the Upstate has already seen an increase in recent weeks. DHEC hasn't pinpointed a specific outbreak in that area, but said residents were tiring of masking and social distancing. On Saturday, Greenville County again led the state in new cases, with 296 positive tests.

DHEC is encouraging South Carolinians to get coronavirus tests before and after any travel or indoor gatherings, to ensure they don't spread the virus outside their households.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,639, which is 937 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 174,862, plus 9,880 probable cases

New deaths reported: 9

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,756 confirmed, 259 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,158,268

Hospitalized patients: 740

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 13.6 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Saturday were Greenville, 296; Spartanburg, 138; and York, 114.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 83 new cases, while Berkeley had 47 and Dorchester reported 34.

Deaths

Of the nine new coronavirus deaths that DHEC announced on Saturday, seven were patients 65 years old and older, and two victims were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64.

They'd lived in Allendale, Cherokee, Greenville, Horry and Union counties.

Hospitalizations

On Saturday, DHEC reported 740 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 180 in intensive care and 89 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 91 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 353 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.