SC logs over 1,000 new coronavirus cases as percent positive hovers above 10%

For the first time in over a month, South Carolina logged more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The 1,072 new cases are the highest number of positive tests the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced in a single day since Sept. 4, according to records maintained by The Post and Courier. DHEC's amended data, which includes cases that were reported late, shows the department tallied 1,000 cases Oct. 8.

It's a marked change from midsummer, when DHEC's amended data shows the state regularly counted over 2,000 cases per day. Experts warn that cases could swell in the fall as cool weather drives people indoors, but expect masks and social distancing to mitigate the spread.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,072, which is 578 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 154,869

New deaths reported: 11

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,400, plus 207 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 762

Total tests in S.C.: 1,697,156

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 10.8 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Thursday were Greenville, 143; Spartanburg, 112; and Horry, 79.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 49 new cases, Berkeley had 21 and Dorchester had 21.

Deaths

Of the remaining 11 new deaths reported Thursday, eight were elderly patients aged 65 or older and three were aged 35 to 64.

They lived in Cherokee, Chesterfield, Colleton, Edgefield, Greenwood, Kershaw, Lexington, Marion and Spartanburg counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 762 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Thursday, DHEC said 204 were in intensive care with 94 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 114 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30 and 298 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.

Flu shots are available at multiple locations across the state, including certain DHEC public health offices, pharmacies, hospitals, doctors’ offices and other locations.

To see if your local DHEC public health office offers the flu shot and to schedule an appointment, go to DHEC's Public Health Clinics page or call 855-472-3432.