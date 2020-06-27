You are the owner of this article.
SC logs nearly 1,600 new coronavirus cases as cities weigh mask requirements

Abbott antibody testing

MUSC Clinical Laboratory Scientist, Elizabeth Champion-Lyons sets up the i2000SR Architect Plus Immunoassay machine for calibration. The machine will run immunotherapy antibody testing. Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Abbott antibody testing in our clinical labs

 Sarah Pack/MUSC

After a week of reckoning as local leaders across South Carolina debated whether to require masks in their city limits, the state logged almost 1,600 new COVID-19 cases.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,599

Total number of cases in S.C.: 31,850

Number of new deaths reported: 15

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 707

Number of hospitalized patients: 908

Percent of tests that were positive: 19.6 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 389,096

Which areas are hardest-hit?

Charleston County again led the state in new confirmed infections Saturday, with a record 280 new cases. Horry County followed with 214 cases, then Greenville with 164 and Richland with 111.

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county continued to see high coronavirus case numbers on Saturday. Charleston County logged 280 new cases, Berkeley counted 39 and Dorchester saw 53.

Deaths

Of the fifteen South Carolinians who died while infected with COVID-19, 10 were elderly and five middle-aged. They lived in Bamberg, Cherokee, Dillon, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Marion, Orangeburg and Sumter counties.

Officials noted another two deaths related to suspected coronavirus infections.

How to stop the spread

Medical experts and government officials have begged people to wear masks and as cases spike. While Gov. Henry McMaster declined to issue a statewide mask-wearing mandate, several cities — including Charleston, Columbia and Greenville — have enacted ordinances within city limits.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control also asked that South Carolinians avoid crowds, stay six feet away from others outside their households, and regularly wash their hands.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

