SC logs nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases as DHEC preps new information format

As coronavirus cases steadily increase in South Carolina, the state health agency is reformatting its daily data updates.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said it will continue to publicize all the numbers that it currently reports, including statistics about coronavirus tests, cases and deaths documented across the state.

Beginning Friday, the daily release that lists those numbers will direct readers to separate pages where DHEC has compiled more detailed information.

Currently, the website directs South Carolinians to separate pages for county-level data, key indicators of the outbreak's severity, and projections for the future, as well as a breakdown of cases in hospitals, nursing homes and schools.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 987, which is 525 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 178,524 plus 10,471 probable cases

New deaths reported: 13

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,809 confirmed, 267 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,225,627

Hospitalized patients: 780

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 14.3 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday were Greenville, 156; Richland, 109; and York, 85.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County reported 62 new cases, Berkeley logged 17 and Dorchester reported 22.

DHEC reported one Charleston resident's death, an elderly patient who passed away on Monday.

Deaths

Each of the 18 deaths that DHEC reported Wednesday were elderly victims aged 65 or older. They'd lived in Charleston, Laurens, Newberry, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter and York counties.

Hospitalizations

On Wednesday, DHEC reported 780 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 198 in intensive care and 97 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.