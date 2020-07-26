SC logs lowest daily coronavirus case count since July 6

South Carolina officials reported the state's lowest single-day count of new coronavirus cases in more than two weeks, adding 1,170 on Sunday along with 25 deaths, public officials announced.

Statewide, 80,856 people have been sickened by the virus, and 1,436 have died, but it’s the fewest new cases added in a day since July 6. It also was the second straight day that the Department of Health and Environmental Control has not released hospitalization data, citing issues with a new reporting system.

Charleston County led the way with 124 of Sunday’s new cases.

South Carolina remains one of 19 states without a mandatory mask ordinance, though 80 cities and counties have adopted their own policies in recent weeks.

The 1,170 cases marked a 19-day low, and brings the seven-day average to 1,573 cases.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,170

Total number of cases in S.C.: 80,856

Number of new deaths reported: 25, plus three probable deaths

Number of hospitalized patients: DHEC withholding data on hospital crowding and resource use, citing a federal tracking system that isn’t comprehensive enough to use.

Percent of tests that were positive: 15.6 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 700,464

Hardest-hit areas: Charleston County logged a state high 124 cases as reported Sunday, with Beaufort County counting 96 and Greenville County adding 95.

What’s happening in the tri-county?

In addition to Charleston County’s 124 new cases, 37 Berkeley County residents tested positive, as did 32 people from Dorchester County.

Officials counted three confirmed deaths in tri-county area on Saturday: Two Charleston county residents and one from Dorchester County. Officials said COVID-19 is suspected in the death of a third Charleston County resident.

Deaths

Of the 25 deaths reported on Sunday, 21 were 65 years and older. The rest were between 18 and 64 years old. They were from Anderson, Bamberg, Charleston, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Laurens, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Spartanburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

After briefly resuming reports of hospital data including beds, ICU beds and ventilators, DHEC again paused its announcements of the numbers. The department said the information, which is provided by hospitals and then reported through a federal tracking system, has been inaccurate. Officials will begin reporting the data once the numbers can be independently verified.

What do experts say?

As case numbers and deaths continue to rise around the state, officials continue to issue dire warnings on what will happen if the public does not adopt widespread precautions like mask wearing and social distancing.

DHEC officials said they are working with their community partners to set up mobile testing clinics.

There are 102 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 and 214 permanent testing sites.

For more information about where and how to get tested, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Andy Shain contributed to this story.