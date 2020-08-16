SC logs low number of new coronavirus cases and new deaths, but testing also low

South Carolina reported fewer than 600 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, a drop from weeks of daily reports that were usually above 1,000 new cases.

Sunday's numbers also reflected a lower death toll than in recent months with less than 10 residents reported to have died after contracting COVID-19. By comparison, 51 new deaths were reported on Saturday.

Out of the 4,886 test results provided to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for Sunday's update, 11 percent were positive for the virus. While case numbers have fallen recently, testing has also declined, data show.

As of Saturday, 120 mobile testing events had been scheduled through mid-October. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics for information about those events and scdhec.gov/covid19testing for a roster of permanent testing facilities.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 537

Total number of cases in S.C.: 105,466, plus 1,031 probable cases

Number of new deaths reported: 9

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 2,165, plus 104 probable deaths

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,161

Percent of tests that were positive: 11 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 929,805

Which areas are hardest hit?

Charleston County and Richland County led the state with 41 new cases each reported Sunday, while Lexington County reported 31.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to the 41 new cases in Charleston County, Berkeley reported 17 and Dorchester 23. The death of a Charleston resident due to COVID-19 was also reported on Sunday.

Deaths

Of the nine deaths confirmed Sunday, two were 35 to 64 years old and seven were 65 or older. They lived in Charleston, Dillon, Florence, Marlboro, Orangeburg and Richland counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported that 1,161 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Sunday. Of these, 188 were on ventilators and 290 were in intensive care.

What do experts say?

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.