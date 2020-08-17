SC logs less than 500 new coronavirus cases, but testing half number of 2 weeks earlier

Fewer than 500 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported by South Carolina health officials on Monday, while the number of tests for COVID-19 was less than half that of two weeks earlier.

The state reported 3,930 tests were conducted for Monday's report. Two weeks earlier, over 8,300 tests were conducted across the Palmetto State. In fact, the seven-day average of tests, 5,090, was down 42 percent during the past month, Post and Courier data shows.

The number of cases was the lowest since June 8 and the seven-day average was the lowest since June 18, Post and Courier data shows. The average has decreased by 57 percent in the past month.

Newly reported deaths were again in the double-digits.

As of Monday, more than 100 mobile testing events had been scheduled through mid-October. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics for information about those events and scdhec.gov/covid19testing for a roster of permanent testing facilities.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 451

Total number of cases in S.C.: 105,905, plus 1,048 probable cases

Number of new deaths reported: 20

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 2,185, plus 103 probable deaths

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,101

Percent of tests that were positive: 11.5 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 935,969

Which areas are hardest hit?

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Florence County led the state with 39 new cases reported Monday, while Richland County reported 33, York County logged 32 and Charleston County recorded 31.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to the 31 new cases in Charleston County, Berkeley reported six and Dorchester logged nine. One Berkeley County resident was reported to have died of the virus on Monday.

Deaths

Of the 20 deaths confirmed Monday, one was 18 to 34 years old, three were 35 to 64 years old and 16 were 65 or older. They lived in Berkeley, Clarendon, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Hampton, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.

Hospitalizations

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that 1,101 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Monday. Of these, 175 were on ventilators and 282 were in intensive care.

How many cases have been found in long-term care facilities?

There have been 6,266 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 4,070 residents and 2,196 staff workers, according to DHEC data released on Friday. That's a 5 percent increase in cases from the previous report.

So far, 848 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 21 percent. Fourteen workers also have died. Together, they account for about 39 percent of deaths in the state, the data show.

One nursing home, Sandpiper Rehab/Nursing, a residential care facility in Mount Pleasant, has had 28 deaths from COVID-19. Lexington Medical Center Extended Care has had 26 deaths.

The virus has been found in 347 facilities.

What do experts say?

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.

Cleve O'Quinn and Andy Shain contributed to this report.