SC logs another high percent of positive coronavirus tests, with a full week of over 20%

It's been a full week since fewer than a fifth of South Carolina's daily coronavirus tests came back positive.

For seven days in a row, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has logged positive results for at least 22 percent of the test results it reports each day. On Friday, 28.4 percent of the results were positive.

High percent positives indicate that the novel coronavirus' spread isn't slowing, experts say, and they hope to see a number below 5 percent.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 3,528, which is 2,133 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 369,782, plus 39,406 probable cases

New deaths reported: 23

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,791 confirmed, 613 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 4,555,905

Hospitalized patients: 2,293

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 24.4 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

According to DHEC data, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Friday were Greenville, 494; Spartanburg, 336; and Charleston, 234.

What about tri-county?

On Friday, Charleston County reported 234 new cases while Berkeley had 77 and Dorchester logged 111.

Deaths

Five of the 23 deaths that DHEC confirmed Friday were victims aged 35 to 64 and the rest were 65 or older.

They lived in Aiken, Berkeley, Colleton, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Lexington, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Union and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,293 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, 460 were in intensive care and 311 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.