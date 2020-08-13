SC logs another day with under 1,000 new coronavirus cases as schools prepare to reopen

For the first time in seven weeks, South Carolina's seven-day average of newly identified COVID-19 cases dipped below 1,000 per day.
Thursday was also the fourth day in a row with new cases coming in the triple-digits instead of over 1,000.
Testing is also at a seven-week low, while the weekly average of percent positives is shrinking, as well.
As the state Department of Health and Environmental Control tallied the numbers, Gov. Henry McMaster visited a Kershaw County school district as he campaigned for a return to five-day classroom learning.
“The entire state is focused on getting these kids back to school,” he said in the Wateree Elementary School library Thursday, part of a multi-day tour.
“This is something that we can manage if we're smart, but one thing that we must not lose our grip on is educating these children because if they're out of school for too long they'll never catch up and we'll lose a whole generation,” McMaster said.
The nearly 10,000-student Kershaw County School District is one of 18 in the state with a full-week classroom option from the start of the year.
State lawmakers in May created a $155 million coronavirus response account using existing reserves, giving McMaster authorization to use it as he saw fit. To date, more than $18 million has been expended, including the bulk purchase of personal protective equipment.
“This district is doing exactly what it's supposed to be doing, and this is an instance where the state government is really helping,” McMaster said. “We told all the superintendents, 'if you need protective equipment than we will provide it at no cost.’ ”
Officials said the 11 remaining districts did not ask for state assistance in purchasing the gear.
There was a bipartisan show of support for Kershaw’s back-to-school efforts, with Democrats state Sen. Vincent Sheheen and state Rep. Laurie Funderburk, both of Camden, joining McMaster on Thursday.
Statewide numbers
Number of new cases reported: 907
Total number of cases in S.C.: 103,051, plus 858 probable cases
Number of new deaths reported: 35
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 2,089, plus 97 probable deaths
Number of hospitalized patients: 1,322
Percent of tests that were positive: 15.7 percent
Total number of tests in S.C.: 864,186
Which areas are hardest hit?
Richland County led the state with 91 new cases Thursday, while Charleston and Spartanburg counties each logged 76.
What's happening in the tri-county region?
In addition to the 76 new cases in Charleston County, Berkeley and Dorchester both reported 25 cases.
One Dorchester and two Charleston residents' deaths were confirmed on Thursday. Authorities are also determining whether a Berkeley resident whose death was reported Thursday had COVID-19.
Deaths
Of the 35 deaths confirmed on Thursday, nine were 35 to 64 years old and 26 were 65 or older.
Authorities are investigating to determine whether 11 more deaths were COVID-19 related.
Hospitalizations
DHEC reported that 1,322 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday. Of these, 201 were on ventilators and 323 were in intensive care.
What do experts say?
Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.
Adam Benson contributed to this report.