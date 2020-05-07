SC logs another 214 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths. So far, 316 people have died in state

South Carolina documented an additional 214 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths on Thursday, bringing the state's overall number of cases to 7,142 and 316 fatalities.

Of the 11 most recent deaths, seven were elderly — in these cases, that means people over age 65 — and four were middle-aged.

The most recent deaths include residents from Allendale, Darlington, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Richland and Williamsburg counties.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control projects that over 1,100 patients could die by early August in South Carolina.

DHEC says 73,442 tests had been conducted in the state as of Wednesday and that an earlier report of 77,482 was a miscalculation.

Also on Thursday, Charleston again cited Big Work Fitness, claiming the gym’s owner isn’t keeping in line with guidelines the state Department of Commerce gave her earlier this week when it was allowed to reopen.

Owner Pam Roe said she’s going to keeping her Conroy Street gym open. Gyms, hair salons and barbers were among the businesses not cleared to reopen under Gov. Henry McMaster’s latest orders for the coronavirus pandemic.

And over two dozen school districts they were working to have some form of high school commencement events for the Class of 2020, at least one of them involving a North Carolina drive-in theater.

Dozens of business groups, meanwhile, are calling on federal lawmakers to protect employers from legal liability if workers develop COVID-19 after returning to their jobs.

A coalition of organizations representing manufacturers, truckers, retailers and others led by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce said efforts to restart the state’s economy are threatened by the risk of employers “becoming the targets of coronavirus-related lawsuits,” according to an open letter to the state’s senators and representatives.

The group wants those businesses "doing the right thing" to be protected. Rep. Joe Cunningham, a Democrat from Charleston, said he would support such a measure.

As businesses restart in South Carolina, state jobless numbers indicate fewer people are seeking unemployment insurance. Weekly claims in the Palmetto State dropped for the third week in a row. More than 46,000 South Carolinians filed a new unemployment application between April 26 and May 2, bringing claims in the state to more than 461,000 over the past seven weeks.

The numbers show the unprecedented surge in dislocated workers may be slowing as McMaster lifts some of the public health restrictions and seeks to restart the economy.

Mobile testing for the novel coronavirus in the Lowcountry has been successful so far this week, as over 500 people have been tested in an initiative focused on bringing health care equity to the African American community, which has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

The Charleston County Public Safety Directorate and Fetter Health Care Network released those numbers after three days of the mobile testing. “It proved to us they were concerned with their health like we are,” said Eric Watson, deputy county administrator of public safety. “Our goal was to take access to mobile testing ... to those under-served communities.”

Mikaela Porter, Adam Benson, David Wren, Andrew Brown and Rickey Ciapha Dennis contributed to this report.