We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day.

SC logs 90 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths

Travelers wait for pick up at the Charleston International Airpot after their arrival during Memorial Day weekend Sunday, May 24, 2020, in North Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

South Carolina reached 440 deaths among coronavirus patients and logged a total of 10,178 known cases on Memorial Day, when five fatalities and 90 positive tests were recorded.

As of Sunday, 171,034 residents had been tested for COVID-19, surpassing the state's goal of 110,000 tests performed in May. About 53,000 South Carolinians were tested in April.

The most recent deaths reported Monday include residents of Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence, Horry and Lexington counties. Four were above 65 years old, and another was between 35 and 65.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

