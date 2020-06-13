SC logs 770 more coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

South Carolina recorded another 770 known coronavirus cases Saturday, matching the single-day record set on Friday and raising the seven-day average for the 16th day in a row.
By the numbers
Number of new cases reported: 770
Total number of cases in S.C.: 17,955
Number of new deaths reported: 6
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 599
Percentage of positive tests among all people tested in SC: 13.3 percent
Number of people hospitalized: 523
What’s happening in the tri-county region?
The tri-county region has recently seen significant growth in the number of new coronavirus cases. On Thursday, DHEC reported 56 new cases in Charleston, 17 new cases in Berkeley and 14 new cases in Dorchester. But disease activity in the Lowcountry remains lower than in other large metropolitan areas in the Midlands and Upstate.
Where are the COVID-19 hotspots in S.C.?
The biggest coronavirus hotspot in South Carolina at this time is in Greenville County, where officials recorded another 157 cases on Saturday.
Though increases in Greenville far outstrip any other region in South Carolina, Horry, Richland and Charleston counties are also seeing faster-than-usual growth in cases.
How does disease activity compare in S.C. to other states?
The rate of COVID-19 cases is lower in South Carolina compared with some other states in the Southeast, including Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. But the Palmetto State recently passed Florida in the percent of residents who've tested positive for the virus. Of those states, Georgia is currently reporting the highest rate of coronavirus cases.
What does DHEC say?
Joan Duwve, DHEC's director of public health, said at a DHEC board meeting on Thursday that 40 percent of those diagnosed in South Carolina have been over the past three weeks.
The takeaway?
The disease is still on an upward trajectory in South Carolina and the recent increase in cases is very likely tied to an increase in human mobility. It is not clear when the number of cases will start to level off in South Carolina, so residents are encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and maintain good hand hygiene.