SC logs 7 more coronavirus deaths as cases exceed 8,000 since outbreak began

South Carolina public health officials reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 133 new cases on Wednesday as the total number of people sickened by the virus inched over 8,000 since the outbreak began.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 362 people have died and there have been 8,030 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, since early March.

Of the deaths reported Wednesday, five were elderly patients: two from Clarendon County and one each in Florence, Lexington and Richland counties, DHEC said. Two patients, one each in Greenville and Marion counties, were middle aged which state officials classify as 35-64.

Although state officials have been lifting restrictions, such as bans on restaurant service and waterway access, South Carolina remains under a state of emergency.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued his fifth order on Tuesday, which is set to expire May 27.

It came the same day senators debated whether continual emergency orders require legislators’ permission.

By law, emergency orders can last a maximum of 15 days.

Beyond keeping schools and certain businesses closed, the new order also continues bans against price gouging, ensures businesses’ unemployment taxes don’t rise following forced layoffs, allows officers statewide to arrest people threatening public health and waives some restrictions on commercial traffic.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

In a move to help the city's food and beverage industry, which was hit hard by coronavirus closures, Charleston officials are considering closing downtown streets to traffic and making them available as public space for outdoor dining.

City Council on Tuesday night asked the Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee to consider closing portions of downtown streets, potentially augmenting the square footage available for socially distant dining.

Recreation departments around the Lowcountry have said they plan to move forward with summer sports programs, although they plan to take steps to mitigate virus spread.

As communities struggle with how to reopen, DHEC announced free, mobile coronavirus testing at 13 locations around the state.

As part of the effort, DHEC is working with Kroger Health and will be hosting seven days of testing at the S.C. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Drive in Columbia. Testing will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days: May 15, 16, 18, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

Testing will be by appointment only, which can be done via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.

Anyone interested in finding a mobile testing clinic near them should visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage.