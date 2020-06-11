SC logs 687 new coronavirus cases, shattering daily record and 7-day average

South Carolina saw over 600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, meaning the state has confirmed more cases in a seven-day period than had been identified throughout all of April.
The sum of cases discovered Wednesday and Thursday is also more than in all of March.
Officials resurrected pleas for personal accountability in social distancing and mask-wearing after Gov. Henry McMaster's Wednesday statement that he doesn't plan to revive the statewide shutdown to slow the disease spread.
Number of new cases reported: 687, the first time daily cases have surpassed 600.
Total number of cases in SC: 16,441
Number of new deaths reported: 13
Total number of deaths in SC: 588
Percentage of positive tests among all people tested in SC: 14.3 percent
Number of people hospitalized: 494
Number of people tested: 265,351
What’s happening in the tri-county region?
The tri-county region has recently seen significant growth in the number of new coronavirus cases. On Thursday, DHEC reported 45 new cases in Charleston, 20 new cases in Berkeley and 10 new cases in Dorchester. Disease activity in the Lowcountry remains lower than in other large metropolitan areas in the Midlands and Upstate.
Where are the COVID-19 hotspots in SC?
The biggest coronavirus hotspot in South Carolina at this time is in Greenville County, where 125 residents tested positive Thursday. Health officials said 31 percent of new cases in Greenville are among the Hispanic and Latino communities, and DHEC has ramped up its outreach efforts as a result.
Though increases in Greenville far outstrip any other region in South Carolina, Horry, Richland and Charleston counties are also seeing faster-than-usual growth in cases.
How does disease activity compare in SC to other states?
The rate of COVID-19 cases is lower in South Carolina compared to other states in the Southeast, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. Of those states, Georgia is reporting the highest rate of coronavirus cases.
However, new cases in South Carolina appear to be rising faster in recent days than in neighboring states, according to Johns Hopkins University.
What does DHEC say?
Joan Duwve, DHEC's director of public health, said at a DHEC board meeting Thursday that 40 percent of those diagnosed in South Carolina have been over the past three weeks.
"As the number of tests performed increases, so do the number of cases. We expect that. However that percent positive rate continues to increase as well, which means we’re finding real cases, not those just asymptomatic," she said. "We’re finding a larger number of South Carolinians who have contracted this illness. This means more people than we hoped for are testing positive and it’s important to restart our state’s economy. The governor has said we’re not going back. So we need to do this safely."
Do MUSC projections look any different?
According to the COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project at the Medical University of South Carolina, the seven-day average growth rate in new cases for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties was 3.6 percent as of Wednesday. MUSC is characterizing the Charleston area as experiencing a "significant trend upwards." The good news is, locally, "the base rate of infection in the area is relatively low for a population of the size of the Charleston area." MUSC estimates there are more than 400 active coronavirus cases in the community.
The takeaway?
The disease is still on an upward trajectory in South Carolina and the recent increase in cases is very likely tied to an increase in human mobility. It is not clear when the number of cases will start to level off in South Carolina, so residents are encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and maintain good hand hygiene.