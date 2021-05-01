SC logs 660 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths

South Carolina confirmed 660 new COVID-19 cases on May 1, the highest number since mid-April but still well below the state's January peak.

According to records maintained by The Post and Courier, the Palmetto State last surpassed that mark with 888 cases on April 14. Overall, the state is continuing a downward slope of both new cases and deaths as more residents get vaccinated

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 660 confirmed, 236 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 482,310 confirmed, 97,246 probable.

Percent positive: 4.4 percent.

New deaths reported: 8 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,367 confirmed, 1,139 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 69 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 40th in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 30, according to the CDC.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, York County (134), Richland County (97) and Newberry County (43) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 30 new cases on May 1, while Berkeley County had 15 and Dorchester County had 17.

Deaths

Of the eight deaths from COVID-19 confirmed May 1, four patients were age 35 to 64 and four were age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 457 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 1, 113 were in the ICU and 57 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist at DHEC, said though cases are in a plateau, that doesn't mean the public can keep its guard down.

"We still have virus circulating at a high enough level to be concerned," Kelly said.

She encouraged municipalities to keep their mask mandates in place, likening their effectiveness in protecting against the virus to seat belts.