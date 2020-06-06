You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

SC logs 512 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths, breaking state's records for daily cases discovered

  • Updated
Testing at church
Buy Now

Health officials test residents for coronavirus at drive-thru at Greater Saint Stephen AME church.

 Kareem Wilson/South Strand News

For the first time ever, South Carolina announced over 500 new known coronavirus cases in a single day. The Palmetto State has now confirmed 13,916 cases, including 545 deaths.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control identified 512 new cases Saturday, along with seven deaths. 

It's the ninth consecutive day that the state's seven-day average has swelled, and over 29 percent of the total known cases were identified within the past two weeks.

As of Friday, over 241,000 COVID-19 tests had been reported in the state. DHEC estimates that over 93,800 residents have contracted the virus, and projections on their website indicate that over 850 patients are expected to die by early August.

The most recent deaths include residents from Horry, Florence, Greenwood, Lexington, Chesterfield and Cherokee counties. Six were elderly, and one between 35 and 64 years old.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News