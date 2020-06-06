SC logs 512 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths, breaking state's records for daily cases discovered

For the first time ever, South Carolina announced over 500 new known coronavirus cases in a single day. The Palmetto State has now confirmed 13,916 cases, including 545 deaths.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control identified 512 new cases Saturday, along with seven deaths.

It's the ninth consecutive day that the state's seven-day average has swelled, and over 29 percent of the total known cases were identified within the past two weeks.

As of Friday, over 241,000 COVID-19 tests had been reported in the state. DHEC estimates that over 93,800 residents have contracted the virus, and projections on their website indicate that over 850 patients are expected to die by early August.

The most recent deaths include residents from Horry, Florence, Greenwood, Lexington, Chesterfield and Cherokee counties. Six were elderly, and one between 35 and 64 years old.