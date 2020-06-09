SC logs 434 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

South Carolina documented 434 new positive coronavirus tests Tuesday, along with 11 deaths.

The numbers bring the state's total to 15,228 cases since early March and 568 deaths.

As of Monday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control had logged 256,710 COVID-19 tests, including 2,956 reported on Tuesday.

The agency said 14.7 percent of tests that came back positive Monday — the first results in the double-digit percentages on record.

By Tuesday morning, 541 patients were hospitalized among the 7,425 hospital beds occupied statewide, DHEC said.

Five of the deaths reported Tuesday were among residents 65 or older in Fairfield, Florence, Lee and Williamsburg counties, DHEC said.

The remaining six cases were among residents from Berkeley, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry and Lee counties.

Statewide, the rolling seven-day average of new cases has climbed over 400 per day.

In Charleston County, 835 people have tested positive so far and 14 have died. The infection rate reached 202.96 people per 100,000 population.

On Monday, daily new cases statewide reached a high of 542. It was the latest of several record-breaking case numbers over the last week.

The recent high daily numbers of new cases can’t be explained by increased testing, according to health officials. The percent of people testing positive for the virus is trending upward, DHEC physician Dr. Lucy Brannon Traxler said Monday.

“This means more people are testing positive than we would hope for compared to how many people we are testing,” she said.

On Tuesday, DHEC released a joint statement with the S.C. Hospital Association, the S.C. Medical Association and the S.C. Office of Rural Health urging people to wear face masks in public and to social distance.

"We must all commit to wearing face masks in public spaces — if we all wear them, we’ll all be protected," the statement said.

In Berkeley County this week, student-athletes and coaches are returning to their practices in preparation for the coming school year. The county schools' sports workouts began Monday, while Dorchester District 2 schools are set to start workouts on June 15.

No date has been announced for Charleston County schools.

The decisions to start workouts came after guidelines issued by the S.C. High School League left it up to individual school districts to decide when coaches and players could start their workouts.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.