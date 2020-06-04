You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

SC logs 361 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

  • Updated
Testing (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Swabs used to test for the coronavirus are ready for patients at the Roper St. Francis drive-through testing site on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston in March. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff 

 File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

South Carolina identified 361 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total known cases to 13,005.

It's the second-highest number of cases the state has recorded in a single day, and raises the 7-day average for the seventh day in a row. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control anticipates at least another two weeks of rising numbers.

Another seven people have died since Wednesday, for a total of 525 COVID-19 patients who've died in the Palmetto State.

The most recent victims include residents from Florence, Greenville, Lexington, Richland and Spartanburg counties, according to DHEC. Six were elderly, and one between 35 and 64 years old.

As of Wednesday, labs across the state had tested 238,808 samples, and about 450 hospital beds were occupied by coronavirus patients.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News