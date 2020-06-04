SC logs 361 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

South Carolina identified 361 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total known cases to 13,005.

It's the second-highest number of cases the state has recorded in a single day, and raises the 7-day average for the seventh day in a row. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control anticipates at least another two weeks of rising numbers.

Another seven people have died since Wednesday, for a total of 525 COVID-19 patients who've died in the Palmetto State.

The most recent victims include residents from Florence, Greenville, Lexington, Richland and Spartanburg counties, according to DHEC. Six were elderly, and one between 35 and 64 years old.

As of Wednesday, labs across the state had tested 238,808 samples, and about 450 hospital beds were occupied by coronavirus patients.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.