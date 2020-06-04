SC logs 361 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths; McMaster urges 'common sense,' not shutdown

South Carolina identified 361 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state's total known cases to 13,005, and the governor said that even with a recent spike in cases he's not considering another shutdown of the state's economy.

The increase was the second-highest number of new cases the state has recorded in a single day and raises the seven-day average for the seventh day in a row. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control anticipates at least another two weeks of rising numbers.

Another seven people have died since Wednesday, for a total of 525 COVID-19 fatal cases in the Palmetto State.

The most recent victims include residents from Florence, Greenville, Lexington, Richland and Spartanburg counties, according to DHEC. Six were 65 or older, and one was between 35 and 64 years old.

Gov. Henry McMaster recognized that some "people clearly are not following" health guidelines given repeatedly to stem the spread of COVID-19.

"If everyone would follow those practices, we’d be in better shape than we are now," he said. "I’m not sure how to get through to some people other than to point out it’s still here. It’s not going to evaporate one day and it’s still highly dangerous."

He urged people to "use their common sense."

As for whether he'd close businesses and activities that had been allowed to resume, he said, "The main restriction there is — is to emphasize to people they must be careful. You can’t lock down an economy forever. You just can’t do it. If people would just use their heads and follow advice given to them repeatedly."

Asked whether businesses should be required to follow safety guidelines, McMaster said that's the wrong approach.

"The main thing we can do is make it very clear what people need to do. There is some point at which mandates simply do not work. They’re unenforceable largely," he said.

"But to emphasize to people the facts — knowledge and power, where people understand the consequences of the behavior they're involved in or see — to stop and realize the consequences of that, that is when you get good results," he said.

McMaster said the pandemic also complicates hurricane planning and will factor into his evacuation decisions.

"Because the requirements of keeping people safe because of the pandemic will slow down the movement of those people, we’ll have to make decisions a little earlier than we normally would because we’ll have to allow time for that movement to take place," he said. "It'll be a challenge."

Changes include emergency shelters for those evacuated holding only one-third of their normal capacity, with screening and temperature checks, said Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach.

As of Wednesday, labs across the state had tested 238,808 samples, and about 450 hospital beds were occupied by coronavirus patients.

The higher numbers were reported as another set of statistics also jumped: Unemployment claims.

Roughly 220,346 Palmetto State residents were still seeking unemployment benefits to replace their lost incomes during the week of May 17-23, state officials said.

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce said 18,986 displaced employees filed new claims for financial assistance between May 24 and May 30.

This means that nearly 10 percent of the workers who were employed in South Carolina in early March were still out of work in late May.

Meantime, more money is available to help feed and house Charleston County residents struggling financially amid the pandemic. This includes direct help with overdue rent and mortgage payments, officials said.

The nonprofit Origin SC in North Charleston received $287,728 to financially assist people, two weeks after money to help people with housing expenses ran out.

City of Charleston residents aren’t eligible through this program because the city received federal funding — $607,000 — for residents in April.

In Charleston, the owner of the historic Calhoun Mansion is suing the property’s insurance company because it refuses to cover business losses related to COVID-19.

The 24,000-square-foot mansion, built in 1876, is a private residence on lower Meeting Street that allows public tours of its first two floors. But tours were halted on March 15 after two employees became ill with coronavirus symptoms. The home remained closed to the public following an executive order by McMaster that shut down museums and other businesses throughout the state.

The mansion remains closed. The mansion's owner filed a business interruption claim with AXA Insurance Co., but it was rejected, the federal court lawsuit claims. New York-based AXA has not responded to the lawsuit.

Andrew Brown, David Slade and David Wren contributed to this report.