SC logs 285 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death as weekly average shoots up

South Carolina announced 285 new coronavirus cases and one death Tuesday, bringing the state's total known cases to 12,415 and 501 patient deaths. For the fifth straight day, the seven-day average of positive tests hit a record high.

The most recent victim was an elderly Horry County resident, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

As of Monday, 225,047 samples have been tested in the state, and 9.1 percent — a record high — of Monday's results were positive.

During the final week of May, cases increased at the fastest pace logged since COVID-19 first struck the state in March, according to DHEC data. The state has identified hot spots in communal living facilities.

Ninety-six nursing homes and residential facilities across the state have had 688 residents and 314 staff test positive between May 2 and June 1, according to DHEC's most recent count. Among residents who'd tested positive, officials counted 72 deaths in that period.

Asked Tuesday how the infection rates in South Carolina’s prisons compared with nursing homes, state prisons Director Bryan Stirling told a U.S. Senate committee that 91 of the roughly 17,500 inmates statewide, or 0.5 percent, have tested positive. Of those, 51 have since been cleared with negative tests, “so I think it’s a lot lower than nursing homes and a lot lower than the general population,” he testified via videoconference to the Judiciary Committee chaired by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

As of Tuesday, 304 inmates total have been tested, according to the state Department of Corrections. Dr. Scott Allen with the University of California, Riverside, likened prisons to “bus terminals, with people constantly coming and going,” to include staff shift changes, visitors and inmate transfers and new entries. Failing to control COVID-19 in prisons impairs efforts to contain the spread in the nearby communities, he told the Senate committee.

Actions taken in South Carolina to stem the spread, Stirling said, include ending all visitation on March 12, suspending all outside work for prisoners, and disinfecting prisons every two hours. Also, the newly convicted are quarantined for 14 days before being assigned to a prison.

Inmates at three of South Carolina’s 21 prisons have been diagnosed with the disease; two have died. Of the 77 employees who have tested positive, 52 have been cleared, according to the Department of Corrections.

“When it walks in, it’s really hard to control, but if you can keep it from walking in, they’re fine,” agency spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said.