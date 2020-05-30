You are the owner of this article.
SC logs 266 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths at end of record-breaking week

South Carolina identified 266 new coronavirus cases and four patient deaths Saturday, bringing the Palmetto State to a total of 11,394 known cases and 487 deaths.

The most recent victims include three South Carolinians over 65 and another one who was middle-aged. They were residents of Clarendon, Williamsburg and Florence counties.

The numbers round out a week that included record daily highs of cases and deaths. Over the past week, cases have increased at the fastest pace logged since COVID-19 first struck the state in March, according to Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

