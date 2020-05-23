SC logs 248 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths as beachgoers flock to coast

South Carolina announced an additional 248 known cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state's total to 9,895 confirmed cases and 425 patients who've died.

Another six South Carolinians died between Friday and Saturday afternoon, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. One was a middle-aged Clarendon County resident, while five were above 65 years old and hailed from Chesterfield, Florence, Marion, Richland and York counties.

On Saturday morning, 430 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized for treatment.

As of Saturday, over 163,800 tests had been performed in the state. Leaders are operating 62 mobile sites and 145 permanent locations to continue testing residents.

Memorial Day weekend began with beachgoers flocking to the coast, filling up parking and jamming some roads. Over a thousand vehicles headed to Isle of Palms each hour between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., while Sullivan's Island saw at least 800 for each out in that time.

Beach town officials had been concerned about the holiday crowds, and some treated last weekend — the first time Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island were all open to visitors — as a dry run for police enforcing social distancing measures.

Lowcountry authorities published a joint statement, asking residents to exercise caution and, if crowds made distancing impossible, avoid parks and beaches for their holiday celebrations.

"Stay vigilant in our fight against COVID-19," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. "I know that if we continue to make good decisions, we can help keep ourselves and our loved ones safe."