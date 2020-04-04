SC logs 217 new coronavirus cases and 6 new deaths, bringing state to 1,917 total

A day after Gov. Henry McMaster directed state health officials to release more detailed data about coronavirus testing, the Department of Health and Environmental Control has published its full tally of tests.
As of Saturday afternoon, South Carolina had identified 1,917 total cases, 40 of them fatal.
Between DHEC's results and those from private laboratories, South Carolina has received results from 18,314 tests. At least one resident of every South Carolina county has tested positive.
Over 10,000 of the negative samples were tested by private laboratories, though DHEC didn't say which portion of positive tests had been handled by each laboratory.
DHEC expects the rate of new positive tests to continue increasing as the virus spreads and testing delays are smoothed out. The department had estimated March 26 that it would record 2,657 cases by Saturday, and 8,000 by early May.
Saturday's new numbers included 217 new cases, and six deaths.
Each of the six latest victims were elderly and had underlying health conditions, according to a DHEC release. Two of the patients lived in Lexington County, while the others hailed from Beaufort, Georgetown, Richland and York counties.
Three counties — Kershaw, Clarendon and Lee — surpass the national average rate of 84 cases per 100,000 residents.
As of Friday, the state had 6.4 percent more hospital beds available than March 23, with 6,362 in use and 5,807 free for new patients.
A Lexington County Sheriff's deputy tested positive Friday for the virus.
The deputy has been isolated, Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement, and the department's Pelion regional office, where the deputy works, has been cleaned and disinfected. The department is checking the temperature of employees at the start of each shift and staffing levels have been modified.
"We're also working with DHEC to monitor the health status of employees who have been in close contact with the deputy in recent days," Koon said.
The sheriff did not say what contact the patrol deputy had with members of the public prior to testing positive.
On Saturday, Folly Beach's city council announced an emergency meeting to discuss its handling of short-term and long-term rentals, which will be held 3 p.m. Monday.
Jessica Holdman and Andy Shain contributed to this report.