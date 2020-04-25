You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

hot top story

SC logs 180 new coronavirus cases, bringing state to 5,253 cases and 166 deaths

  • Updated
Coronavirus Pandemic
Buy Now

Volunteer Dawn Judd with Coastal Community Church in West Ashley holds a sign that says they are giving away a roll of toilet paper with their free chicken dinners Saturday, April 25, 2020. The Arlington Drive Church has been handing out 800 or more dinners for the past six weeks on Saturdays due to the coronavirus pandemic and plan on continuing it through the end of May. Brad Nettles/ Staff

 Brad Nettles/Staff

South Carolina logged an additional 180 positive coronavirus tests, bringing the state to 5,253 total cases and 166 deaths.

As of Saturday, over 49,000 people had been tested in the Palmetto State.

Nine patients have died since Friday afternoon, and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed a tenth death, from Florence County.

The latest victims include two Berkeley County residents and one apiece from Florence, Greenville, Lee, Orangeburg and Richland counties. Eight were elderly and one middle-aged.

DHEC's projections indicate that around 283 South Carolinians with coronavirus could die by early August. So far, a little more than 56 percent of the state's hospital beds are in use, and authorities expect social distancing will ensure hospitals have space for the patients who need continuous care.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News