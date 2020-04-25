SC logs 180 new coronavirus cases, bringing state to 5,253 cases and 166 deaths

South Carolina logged an additional 180 positive coronavirus tests, bringing the state to 5,253 total cases and 166 deaths.
As of Saturday, over 49,000 people had been tested in the Palmetto State.
Nine patients have died since Friday afternoon, and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed a tenth death, from Florence County.
The latest victims include two Berkeley County residents and one apiece from Florence, Greenville, Lee, Orangeburg and Richland counties. Eight were elderly and one middle-aged.
DHEC's projections indicate that around 283 South Carolinians with coronavirus could die by early August. So far, a little more than 56 percent of the state's hospital beds are in use, and authorities expect social distancing will ensure hospitals have space for the patients who need continuous care.