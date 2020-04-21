You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

hot top story

SC logs 172 new coronavirus cases, bringing state to 4,608 cases and 135 deaths

  • Updated
Empty Sreets11.JPG
Buy Now

Empty Broad Street during the coronavirus Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

South Carolina announced an additional 172 positive coronavirus test results Tuesday afternoon, bringing the state to 4,608 total cases and 135 deaths.

So far, 42,441 people have been tested in the Palmetto State.

Eleven patients have died since Monday afternoon, according to the S.C.  Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Each of the most recent  victims was elderly, DHEC said. They included three Beaufort County residents, two residents apiece in Berkeley and Charleston counties, and one each from Clarendon, Colleton, Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

DHEC estimates that 72 percent of those who've tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, while 28 percent remain ill.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News