SC logs 172 new coronavirus cases, bringing state to 4,608 cases and 135 deaths

South Carolina announced an additional 172 positive coronavirus test results Tuesday afternoon, bringing the state to 4,608 total cases and 135 deaths.
So far, 42,441 people have been tested in the Palmetto State.
Eleven patients have died since Monday afternoon, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Each of the most recent victims was elderly, DHEC said. They included three Beaufort County residents, two residents apiece in Berkeley and Charleston counties, and one each from Clarendon, Colleton, Greenville and Spartanburg counties.
DHEC estimates that 72 percent of those who've tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, while 28 percent remain ill.
