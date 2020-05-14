You are the owner of this article.
SC logs 172 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths, bringing total to 8,189 cases

  • Updated
Violet Washington with her family holds a bouquet and balloons while her former coworkers with the Department of Social Services sing Happy Birthday to her from a distance on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

South Carolina recorded 172 new coronavirus cases Thursday, along with nine new deaths. A total of 8,189 South Carolinians have tested positive for COVID-19, 371 of whom have died.

As of Wednesday, a total of 102,535 tests have been performed across the Palmetto State.

The nine latest victims include residents of Clarendon, Fairfield, Greenwood, Laurens, Lexington, Pickens and Richland counties. Five of them were over 65, and the rest between 35 and 65.

Violet Washington, far right, holds a bouquet while her former coworkers with the Department of Social Services sing Happy Birthday to her from a distance on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Charleston. Sorona Jenkins (not pictured) said "Life is precious. Despite of corona we have always been close and with what's going on now where people need it most." Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Dorchester County and Fetter Health Care Network will screen weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. beginning Monday.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

