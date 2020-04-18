SC logs 165 new coronavirus patients, 3 deaths, as new model predicts state is past peak

South Carolina announced Saturday afternoon an additional 165 cases of coronavirus and three deaths as an updated projection model indicated the state may be past the worst of coronavirus.
The latest numbers bring the Palmetto State to a total of 4,246 patients who've tested positive for COVID-19, including 119 who've died after contracting the virus.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which calculates the projections DHEC publishes, altered its predictions Friday to account for a slew of social distance policies.
The new calculations indicate that South Carolina has passed the peak of coronanvirus-related hospital usage and deaths.
Now, according to the updated projection, the state can expect 217 coronavirus patients to die by August — a fraction of the 680 deaths predicted earlier in the week.
"Modeling, projections, and data trends vary and change quickly, and relaxing preventative measures too soon could lead to a rebound in disease activity," DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick said. "We're continuing to look for opportunities to increase testing across the state and to monitor statewide data to verify when we are on the downward slope of the peak."
The three patients who've died since Friday afternoon include two Horry County residents and one person from Aiken County.
So far, 38,833 tests have been conducted statewide, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.