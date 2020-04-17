SC logs 163 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths, bringing total to 4,086

Over the six weeks from the beginning of March to Friday, South Carolina has seen its number of confirmed coronavirus cases rise sharply, to more than 4,000.

State public health officials announced 163 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths on Friday, bringing state totals to 4,086 cases, 116 of them fatal.

Of the seven new deaths, three were elderly patients with underlying health conditions from Florence, Richland and Lexington counties, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Three patients were elderly individuals with no underlying conditions from Berkeley, Lee and Horry counties, and one victim was middle-aged from Sumter County with no underlying conditions.

On March 6, DHEC announced the first two confirmed cases. That number grew to six the next day. Over the next week, case numbers had grown to 29.

By the end of March, DHEC had confirmed more than 2,000 cases.

State public health officials have cautioned that increases in testing can account for the increasing number of cases reported and continue to urge residents to follow social distancing, hand washing and other hygiene guidelines as the virus continues to circulate.

According to the agency's projections, there could be more than 8,600 cases confirmed by the beginning of May.

As of Friday, a full two-thirds of South Carolina patients diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, are estimated to have recovered, the agency said.

"Not including the 116 confirmed deaths ... the remaining patients are presumed to currently be experiencing some phase of the illness," DHEC said.

Based on the data and the current total of 4,086 cases, 30.15 percent of people to have contracted COVID-19 so far are currently ill, 67 percent have recovered and 2.85 percent have died.

Through Thursday, the agency's laboratory conducted 11,527 COVID-19 tests, 1,400 of which were positive. In all, 37,640 tests have been conducted by state and private labs.

DHEC has also been monitoring South Carolina's hospital bed occupancy rate, which was 54.2 percent as of Friday morning when 5,225 beds were available and 6,183 were occupied.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare said Friday it will resume some surgeries on Wednesday as the hospital system continues treating coronavirus patients.

"We are taking a thoughtful and careful approach that has been informed by national, surgical and anesthesia society guidelines to minimize COVID-19-related risks to patient and our healthcare team," the system said in a statement. "We want to help our patients who are suffering and in need of surgical relief while remaining vigilant and prepared."

Employees will screen all surgical patients for COVID-19 symptoms, and those undergoing "certain non-emergent high-risk procedures" will be tested on-site. Each patient undergoing surgery will be allowed one masked visitor to help before the operation.

COVID-19 patients are still being isolated within hospitals to minimize risk, according to the hospital system, while staff wear surgical masks while they work.

One new Roper St. Francis patient tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the system to eight current inpatients who've tested positive and 175 others who are not at hospitals.

In Berkeley County, eight detention officers at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Two inmates at the jail have also tested positive, and four others await testing results.

"The health and overall well-being of our staff and inmates is crucial and will always remain our utmost concern," Sheriff Duane Lewis said. "Although this pandemic is fluid, we can and we will do whatever we can to slow the spread of the virus."

The 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office, which prosecutes criminal cases in Charleston and Berkeley counties, said it remains closed to the public but employees continue to work to find safe ways to keep the criminal justice system running as effectively as possible.

Meanwhile, a group of people who attended a funeral in Kershaw County died from COVID-19, The State first reported. All of them were older than 60 and African American, demographic groups with the highest fatality rate from the disease, according to state and national statistics.

The funeral, held the first week in March, took place before Gov. Henry McMaster had issued any orders or state of emergency barring large gatherings.

Four of the deceased — three women and one man ranging in age from 63 to 75 — were from Sumter County, according to coroner Robbie Baker. Three of the four lived in the northern part of the county that borders Kershaw County and two of those three lived just a couple doors down from one another.

Baker said many people who live in that part of the county travel to Camden, which was ground zero for the virus in the state, for doctor appointments and groceries.

All of the Sumter County deaths occurred within a two-week period from March 22 through April 3.

Kershaw County Coroner David West originally reported a husband and wife from his county had died three or four days apart after attending the funeral. He told The Post and Courier he’s had a third person die who was believed to have been there as well.

In total, West has reported nine coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic first hit the Palmetto State. Of those, three have been white and six African American.

Cleanup efforts, meantime, continue after a series of tornadoes swept across South Carolina on Monday. The S.C. Emergency Management Division and the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control recommend that anyone involved in storm cleanup wear protective clothing and eye protection such as hard hats, face mask, goggles, heavy work gloves, sturdy shoes or boots, long-sleeve shirts or overalls and headphones if working with loud tools.

"It's often much safer to clean up with other people," according to SCEMD. "Do your best to maintain social distancing. Take frequent breaks to stay hydrated and to wash your hands."

A list of local disaster relief organizations can be found at scemd.org/recover/volunteer-and-donate.

Crews continue to conduct damage assessments for all counties impacted by Monday's tornadoes, SCEMD said. As of Friday afternoon, survey teams with the National Weather Service confirmed at least 20 tornadoes touched down throughout the Palmetto State.

"Ongoing damage assessments conducted by SCEMD and county emergency managers have determined 1,478 homes in 22 counties sustained some type of damage," the agency said. "Of those, 206 homes have major damage and 147 were destroyed. As damage assessments continue, the number of homes affected will change."

Residents should report property damage to state and local emergency managers using the damage assessment tool in the SC Emergency Manager mobile application in the Apple and Google app stores.

As the virus continues to spread, Brookgreen Gardens has announced its outdoor spaces, including the Lowcountry Zoo, remain open.

"The outdoor spaces at Brookgreen have ample space to follow social distancing guidelines, and continues to be an opportunity to find peace and solitude during this time," according to a spokesperson for the wildlife preserve.

Jessica Holdman contributed to this report.