SC logs 147 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths

South Carolina announced 147 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths Tuesday, bringing the state to a total of 7,927 positive tests and 355 patients who have died.

The most recent deaths include patients from Aiken, Darlington, Florence, Richland, Spartanburg and Williamsburg counties. One was middle-aged (age 35-64), and eight were elderly, which is defined as 65 and older.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control hopes to test 2 percent of South Carolinians, about 110,000. So far, 93,140 have been tested.

Harris Teeter will provide free testing beginning Friday at the Charleston Convention Center with appointments from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays.

Charleston City Council decided to keep their emergency order in place until May 31 and asks residents to maintain social distancing practices.

Charleston County prepared to open some buildings to citizens Wednesday, and Beaufort County will resume municipal court proceedings Thursday, with masks required for all participants.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious-disease expert who's guided much of the country's coronavirus response, said in a Senate Health committee meeting Tuesday that he would “almost want to clone” the Palmetto State's response to COVID-19.

“You have put things in place that I think would optimize your capability of reopening,” Fauci said.

The comments were a contrast to the sharp warning Fauci issued at the beginning of the hearing, when he said opening too soon would cause “some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery.”

He added that authorities should keep those at heightened risk — the elderly, individuals with underlying conditions and minority groups — in mind as the state eases restrictions.

