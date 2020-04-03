SC logs 147 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths; short-term renters from coronavirus hotspots banned

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order barring new short-term rentals to residents of areas identified by federal public health authorities as coronavirus hotspots.

The order, which went into effect at 4:30 p.m. Friday, prohibits new bookings at hotels, vacation homes, motels, Airbnb and other short-term lodging. Residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are impacted by the executive action, but military personnel, first responders, medical personnel and truck drivers are exempt.

McMaster had previously ordered all tri-state area travelers, along with visitors from New Orleans, quarantine for two weeks after arriving in South Carolina.

The governor's actions thus far have fallen short of a stay-at-home order similar to those issued in several other states. Asked why he hadn't taken such action, McMaster said South Carolina is "unique" and that what works in other states isn't necessarily the proper approach for the Palmetto State.

South Carolina is one of a handful of states without a stay-at-home order.

Officials are taking a comprehensive approach based on data and best practices put forth by public health professionals, McMaster said.

The governor also ordered the shuttering of additional businesses deemed nonessential.

Impacted businesses include clothing retailers, furniture stores, sporting goods stores and other similar businesses, McMaster said.

Hardware stores, firearm stores and home improvement stores won't be impacted by the order, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had identified 147 new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

DHEC also confirmed three additional deaths, bringing the state's total to 34.

"The three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions," DHEC officials said. "Two were residents of Richland County and one of Greenville County."

As of Friday, there were 1,700 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

Earlier on Friday, McMaster directed DHEC to publicly release the ZIP codes of coronavirus cases it tracks. The agency had disclosed the data briefly before cutting off access to the public and calling the statistic "a disturbing distraction."

"It is my hope that this disclosure will reinforce to South Carolinians the seriousness and dire necessity of staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the governor tweeted Friday morning.

He's asked the department to include the number of known cases in a ZIP code, along with an estimate of how many people in that area are infected but untested.

"By including the estimates, we hope to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread," DHEC said in a Friday statement. "We encourage everyone to continue to take action to protect themselves and those they love."

DHEC first released the data Friday March 27, showing areas in some counties with higher rates of positive tests than their neighbors. But they stopped providing the data with new cases announced over the weekend.

"The desire to obtain details about where infected people are known to be has become a disturbing distraction because it suggests that there are still individuals who don't understand the potential threat for exposure for anyone and the need to take precautions," DHEC tweeted Tuesday.

Local officials, journalists and members of the public had urged the department for more information, and the tweet was met with widespread criticism.

Friday morning, Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced that 10 more of its patients had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the system to a total of 92 cases, six of whom are hospitalized.

The state Forestry Commission cited coronavirus' toll on first responders in issuing a statewide alert Friday, saying firefighters need to remain available for COVID-19 response. Low humidity and gusty wind will elevate the risk of fire spread over the weekend.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said Friday there is still a ways to go before the city is in the clear of coronavirus.

He likened it to a marathon.

Tecklenburg said four city employees have been infected with the virus and one has returned to work. One of the four was a police officer, who Police Chief Luther Reynolds said is doing fine.

The mayor said all four employees work in different departments and believe to have contracted the virus outside of work. City staff did "vigorous contract tracing" on who they interacted with.

"Very few" other city employees were sent home after that tracing, Tecklenburg said.