SC logs 144 new coronavirus cases, bringing state to 3,207 cases and 80 deaths

South Carolina reached 3,207 total coronavirus cases Saturday as it logged 144 new positive tests and eight new deaths.

Friday, the state crossed the milestone of 3,000 positive patients — an increase of 1,000 cases in less than a week.

South Carolina surpassed 1,000 cases on March 31, which is 25 days after the first two cases were recorded in the state on March 6.

A total of 80 coronavirus patients from the Palmetto State have died.

Of the eight patients who've died since Friday afternoon, six were elderly and two middle-aged. They lived in Beaufort, Clarendon, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Kershaw and York counties, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

State health officials now project that over 570 Palmetto State residents who've contracted the virus will die by early August.

With the new numbers, DHEC has updated its estimate of how the virus will impact hospitals' resources across the state.

Assuming South Carolinians continue social distancing through May, hospitals will likely have to allocate over 800 beds and 130 ventilators for coronavirus patients by April 27, according to the updated projection.

So far, one-fourth of COVID-19 patients in the state have been hospitalized, according to DHEC data.

The numbers come as the state is making adjustments to make it easier to get hospital support staff working. A March 28 emergency order by Gov. Henry McMaster allowed licensing regulators working with the state medical examiner and nursing boards to relax the scope of practice restrictions for APRNs and PAs. State regulations typically limit the type of procedures these medical professionals are allowed to perform.

Late Friday, the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation issued an order in response, choosing to allow hospitals to file a "staffing plan" that includes the names of all practicing APRNs and PAs. This would eliminate the need for individual written practice agreements the law normally requires and the workers could move from one discipline into the new pre-approved scope of practice quickly.

Some lawmakers were vocal Saturday in supporting the idea as a positive adjustment.

"It's not 100 percent what I think ought to happen but it's a step in the right direction," said state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort. "Others have suspended requirements during this crisis to get more nurses to the front lines and make sure they're not held back. You can't let perfect be the enemy of the good," he said.

Some critical facets of state government reported Saturday they were feeling the affects of the virus. As of Saturday morning, 27 S.C. Department of Corrections staff members self-reported positive tests.

Six of them worked at Broad River Correctional Institute, two at Camille Graham, two at Lee and two at Wateree River. Goodman, Kirkland, Livesay, Manning, McCormick, Turbeville and Tyger River facilities each logged one positive staff member, and another eight non-institutional staff also reported positive test results.

So far, the department hasn't announced any coronavirus cases among inmates, who received masks on Friday.