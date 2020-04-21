SC logs 135 deaths and 4,608 coronavirus cases,

A day after South Carolina announced the fewest number of new coronavirus cases this month, health officials reported on 172 new cases, and identified the residential care facilities that house patients.
This brings the state's total case load to 4,608, including 135 deaths. The state has tested 42,441 people.
Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center in Hanahan has logged 57 cases, twice the number of the second-hardest hit nursing home statewide.
Eleven patients have died since Monday afternoon, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Each of the most recent victims was elderly, DHEC said. They included three Beaufort County residents, two residents each in Berkeley and Charleston counties, and one each in Clarendon, Colleton, Greenville and Spartanburg counties.
DHEC estimates that 72 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, while 28 percent remain ill.
The tally was announced as businesses were beginning to reopen on Tuesday under an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster.