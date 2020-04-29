SC logs 11 new coronavirus deaths, 130 new cases, bringing state to 5,881 total cases

South Carolina has received an additional 130 positive coronavirus test results, bringing the state to a total of 5,881 known cases statewide.
Over 200 South Carolinians have died since contracting COVID-19, 11 of them since Tuesday afternoon.
The latest of the state's 203 victims include three residents each from Clarendon and Greenville counties, as well as two from Florence and one each from Beaufort, Berkeley and Richland counties.
The most recent projections indicate that 351 Palmetto State residents could die after getting the virus, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, dozens more than the previous few estimates.
The new estimate also pushes back the possible timeframe for relaxing containment measures. Now, modified social distancing "may be possible" after June 14, according to the projections on DHEC's website.
DHEC expects the rate of cases to continue growing through mid-May, with over 9,000 confirmed cases expected by May 16. For every confirmed case, DHEC estimates that an additional nine people are carrying the disease but haven't been tested.
Over 60 percent of the state's hospital beds are occupied, according to DHEC, with 311 of them being used by COVID-19 patients.
