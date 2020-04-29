You are the owner of this article.
SC logs 11 new coronavirus deaths, 130 new cases, bringing state to 5,881 total cases

closed walkways.jpg
Officer Kevin Thompson hangs fresh police tape Wednesday April 29, 2020 alerting pedestrians that the walkways remain closed along Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant council voted to open parks on May 1. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

South Carolina has received an additional 130 positive coronavirus test results, bringing the state to a total of 5,881 known cases statewide.

Over 200 South Carolinians have died since contracting COVID-19, 11 of them since Tuesday afternoon.

The latest of the state's 203 victims include three residents each from Clarendon and Greenville  counties, as well as two from Florence and one each from Beaufort, Berkeley and Richland counties.

The most recent projections indicate that 351 Palmetto State residents could die  after getting the virus, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, dozens more than the previous few estimates.

shem creek open.jpg
Nature Adventures on Shem Creek is open along with neighbor Water's Edge Restaurant who offers to go orders Wednesday April 29, 2020 on Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
The new estimate also pushes back the possible timeframe for relaxing containment measures. Now, modified social distancing "may be possible" after June 14, according to the projections on DHEC's website.

DHEC expects the rate of cases to continue growing through mid-May, with over 9,000 confirmed cases expected by May 16. For every confirmed case, DHEC estimates that an additional nine people are carrying the disease but haven't been tested.

Over 60 percent of the state's hospital beds are occupied, according to DHEC, with 311 of them being used by COVID-19 patients.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

COVID disinfecting.jpg
A sign advertises COVID-19 disinfecting services offers by Disaster Plus Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

