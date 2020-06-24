SC lawmakers allocate $1.2 billion in COVID-19 aid, mostly for jobless benefits and schools

COLUMBIA — The Legislature on Wednesday approved a bill allocating $1.2 billion that begins replenishing South Carolina's trust fund for jobless benefits, brings students back to class early to help catch them up, and starts expanding access to high-speed internet.
The House voted 109 to 2 on the spending plan, a day after the Senate approved it unanimously.
It represents the first, big chunk of the $1.9 billion the federal CARES Act provided South Carolina to reimburse state and local governments for COVID-19-related expenses. That's South Carolina's share of $150 billion distributed to governors nationwide.
Legislators insisted only they have authority to disburse money in South Carolina. But the plan largely follows what Gov. Henry McMaster recommended earlier this month. One big difference is that it spends half of what McMaster suggested on extending broadband to rural communities — $50 million instead of $100 million.
Rep. Wendy Brawley, D-Hopkins, tried unsuccessfully to bump it back to $100 million.
The pandemic has highlighted the digital divide in South Carolina, and "now we find students in crisis," she said.
"This issue crosses all spectrums," she continued. "This is a statewide problem that only we can fix."
An estimated 150,000 students lack access to high-speed internet, which made it especially difficult for them to continue learning remotely after schools had to close in mid-March. Tens of thousands of students either haven't checked in at all with their teachers or only very sporadically, state Superintendent Molly Spearman has said.
House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith argued legislative leaders want to spend more on broadband and hope to do so in September, when the Legislature is expected to allocate the rest of the money.
"We’re here in the end of June, when we thought COVID would be behind us," said the Sumter Republican. "We don’t know what the future holds for us. ... Let’s be judicious in what we do right now."
Another problem is timing, he said.
Under the law signed in March, money not spent by Dec. 30 reverts to federal coffers.
And South Carolina has no plan for how to extend broadband statewide. The bill tasks the Office of Regulatory Staff, the state's utility oversight agency, with hiring a contractor to figure that out and buying at least 100,000 mobile hotspots that can be sent home with students so they can do their schoolwork online should schools shut down again before the plan becomes reality.
"We've got to develop a plan, ladies and gentlemen," Smith said. "We need to put somebody in charge of this."
This is a developing article. Check back for details.