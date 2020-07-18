SC leaps past record for new coronavirus deaths, pauses reporting hospital bed use

South Carolina announced Saturday that 39 more coronavirus patients have died, breaking the state's record for deaths recorded in a single day.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has previously announced as many as 69 deaths at a time due to reporting lags but never more than 25 had occurred in a single day.

At the Trump administration's request, DHEC will no longer be using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's health care safety network to monitor hospital bed occupancy.

After months of spats between the White House and CDC leadership, the federal Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday asked hospitals to sidestep their usual reporting process and instead send numbers to a new HHS database.

The new database was intended to streamline the process of recording pressure on hospitals, HHS spokesman Michael Caputo said, though health officials worried that some numbers would get lost in the switch.

DHEC expects incomplete data for a few days, and will begin reporting bed occupancy numbers from TeleTracking's U.S. Healthcare COVID-19 Portal once the new program has enough participation to be accurate.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,481

Total number of cases in S.C.: 67,396

Number of new deaths reported: 39, a new record

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,117

Number of hospitalized patients: DHEC will not report hospital data for a few days, until the new reporting system is fully implemented.

Percent of tests that were positive: 21 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 610,429

Which areas are hardest hit?

Greenville County led the state with 187 new cases announced Saturday, while Lexington reported 161 and Charleston counted 122.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county area counted a total of 241 cases Saturday, including 67 from Berkeley County and 52 from Dorchester. Twelve tri-county residents died with COVID-19 as well.

Deaths

Of the 39 patients who died, 33 were 65 years old or older, and six were 34 to 64 years old. They left behind lives in Aiken, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Laurens, Lee, Marion, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

The fatality list is a 56 percent increase over the second-deadliest day recorded so far.

What do experts say?

As case numbers and deaths continue to rise around the state, officials continue to issue dire warnings on what will happen if the public does not adopt widespread precautions like mask wearing and social distancing.

DHEC officials said they are working with their community partners to set up mobile testing clinics.

As of Saturday, there were 83 such clinics scheduled through Aug. 15.

In addition, there are 182 permanent testing sites around the state. For more information about where and how to get tested, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.