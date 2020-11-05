SC leaders worry that SC coronavirus case rise could be fall surge, led by Upstate

As coronavirus cases spread across the country, South Carolina health officials are particularly worried about one portion of the state.

The state may be entering a fall surge, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said Thursday, with a particularly steep rise in Pickens, Greenville and surrounding counties.

Since August, the Palmetto State has seen a rise in the daily rate of cases per capita, percent of tests that come back positive, hospitalizations and ventilator use, according to DHEC.

For weeks, Greenville County has logged over 100 coronavirus cases most days, while other counties generally remain in double-digits. It had the second-highest number of new cases Thursday, with 52 positive tests.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 524, which is 232 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 172,216, plus 9,423 probable cases

New deaths reported: 7

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,736 confirmed, 256 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,077,260

Hospitalized patients: 755

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 14.1 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Thursday were Richland 69; Greenville, 52; and Anderson, 41.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 29 new cases, while Berkeley had 15 and Dorchester had eight.

One Dorchester patient had the virus and died Tuesday, according to DHEC.

Deaths

Each of the seven new coronavirus deaths that DHEC announced Thursday were patients 65 years old and older. They'd lived in Abbeville, Dorchester, Spartanburg, Union and York counties.

Hospitalizations

On Thursday, DHEC reported 755 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 214 in intensive care and 102 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 91 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 353 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.